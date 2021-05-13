Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

