Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $190.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $138.72 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

