Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Cut by Analyst

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

MGP stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

