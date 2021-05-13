Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Reduced by Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

