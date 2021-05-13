Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

