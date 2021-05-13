Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.