Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

