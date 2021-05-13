Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RBA stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,649. The stock has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$101.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

