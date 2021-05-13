Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Issued By Piper Sandler

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $387,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $2,192,000.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

