Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,422. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

