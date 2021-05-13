Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $21.20 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $21.20 or 0.00041648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,394,858 coins and its circulating supply is 98,361,055 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

