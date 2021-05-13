Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KWR opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.16. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 638.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

