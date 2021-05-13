RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 258,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,836. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

