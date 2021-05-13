Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 251,479,844 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £41.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

