Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $171,124.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,305.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.11 or 0.07527886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.38 or 0.02427574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.00628376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00169772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.15 or 0.00788816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00614484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00581210 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,737,830,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

