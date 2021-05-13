Raymond James Boosts Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $60.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

LEG stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $1,345,068. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

