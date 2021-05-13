Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $17.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

