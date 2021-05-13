Raymond James Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $91.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.