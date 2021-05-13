Raymond James Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $91.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.
MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00.
In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
