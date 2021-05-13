Raymond James Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.84 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 431,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

