Raymond James Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,933. The stock has a market capitalization of C$861.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.91. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

