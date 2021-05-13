Raymond James Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $17.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of KRP opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

