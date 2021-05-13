Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.89.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. 293,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 166.70.
In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.