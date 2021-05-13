Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.89.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. 293,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 166.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.