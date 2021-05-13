Raymond James Raises EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $63.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SATS opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

