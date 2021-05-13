Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.98.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.18%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

