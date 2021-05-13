Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,762 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

Several research firms have commented on CRH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

