Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.22 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

