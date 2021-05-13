Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $29.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,113,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

