Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of TAP opened at $57.38 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.