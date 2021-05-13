Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

