Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,179 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

