Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Puma (PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS: PUMSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Puma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Puma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/29/2021 – Puma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2021 – Puma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/9/2021 – Puma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

PUMSY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Puma Se has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

