Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,760 ($101.38).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.