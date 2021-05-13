Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

RXRX opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.