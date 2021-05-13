REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 6,239 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

VYM stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. 65,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,828. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

