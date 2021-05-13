REDW Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

