Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Down 20.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares traded down 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $17.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rekor Systems traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $10.85. 73,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,039,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

