Ren Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $834.35 million and approximately $138.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00087210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.24 or 0.01109746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00113200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062952 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.