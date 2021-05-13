Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes Sells 6,770 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

