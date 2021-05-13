Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes Sells 6,770 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
