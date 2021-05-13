Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.37. 9,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

