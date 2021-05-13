Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

