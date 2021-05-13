Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRNA. Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.