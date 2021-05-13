Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APEI. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.