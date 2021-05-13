Research Analysts Set Expectations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will earn ($3.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 433,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,646. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $963.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 378.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

