Research Analysts Set Expectations for Endo International plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

ENDP stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

