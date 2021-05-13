Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS: CSFFF) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

5/3/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

4/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

3/22/2021 – Capstone Mining was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Capstone Mining Corp alerts:

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.