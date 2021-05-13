Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS: CSFFF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/3/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 5/3/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/29/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 4/28/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 4/12/2021 – Capstone Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 3/22/2021 – Capstone Mining was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -511.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.
