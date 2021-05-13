Retirement Group LLC Buys 78 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $301.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $331.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average of $301.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

