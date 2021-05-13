Retirement Group LLC Buys 98 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

