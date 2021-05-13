Retirement Group LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VCRA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

