Retirement Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

