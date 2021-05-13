Reviewing Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Coupa Software alerts:

This table compares Coupa Software and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $389.72 million 43.77 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -346.90 Alteryx $417.91 million 12.51 $27.14 million $0.56 139.59

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coupa Software and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 7 13 1 2.64 Alteryx 0 5 6 0 2.55

Coupa Software currently has a consensus price target of $328.57, indicating a potential upside of 41.37%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $148.30, indicating a potential upside of 89.71%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -29.17% -12.12% -2.80% Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alteryx beats Coupa Software on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Analytics Hub, a server-based product that provides a centralized and governed, web-based experience for process automation, collaboration, and analytics; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx has strategic relationship with Veritone. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.